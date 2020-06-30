AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

