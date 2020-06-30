AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,564. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $326.80 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

