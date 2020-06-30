AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Wendys worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wendys by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.