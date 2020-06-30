AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 2,506,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

