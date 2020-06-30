AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Kelly Services worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $584.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.