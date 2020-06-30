Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.