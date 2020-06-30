Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

