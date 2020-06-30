Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cooper Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,458,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

