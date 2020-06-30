Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 154,245 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Apple worth $1,541,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

