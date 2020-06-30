Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,568.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

