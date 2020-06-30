APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 26,300 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Unum Group worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unum Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,524,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

