Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $491.62

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.62 and traded as high as $510.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 1,160 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $190.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

