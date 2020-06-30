Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of Anexo Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.62. Anexo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

