Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 13,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

