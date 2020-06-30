Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) and New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH) Financial Comparison

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 1.13% 1.09% New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55%

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.67 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

