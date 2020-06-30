Analyzing Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC 5.33% 6.81% 2.66% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.62 $225.05 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $6.16 billion 1.80 $701.20 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Rostelecom OJSC.

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Rostelecom OJSC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

