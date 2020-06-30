Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yeti (YETI)

Yeti (NYSE: YETI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

6/18/2020 – Yeti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $41.00.

6/5/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/12/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/11/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Yeti had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $34.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yeti by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

