Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: CUYTY):

6/24/2020 – COLRUYT SA/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/19/2020 – COLRUYT SA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

6/19/2020 – COLRUYT SA/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2020 – COLRUYT SA/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

COLRUYT SA/ADR stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of -0.20.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

