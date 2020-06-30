Analysts Expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.