Analysts Expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

