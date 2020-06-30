Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce sales of $898.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $872.20 million and the highest is $946.50 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $811.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $369.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average of $332.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

