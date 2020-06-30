Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is $0.13. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 80,709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
