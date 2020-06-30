Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is $0.13. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 80,709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.