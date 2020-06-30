Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.25. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 8,176,968 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.49.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

