Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $11.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of AMP opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

