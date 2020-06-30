AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.45. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

