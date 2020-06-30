Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.26

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.42. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 14,052 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

