Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Axa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,397.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,414.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,352.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

