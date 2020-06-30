Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.18 per share, with a total value of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,794,800.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 50,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$2,016,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,141,604.67. Insiders bought 53,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,059 in the last ninety days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

