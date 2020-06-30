Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.30

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and traded as low as $30.17. Allied Minds shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 119,729 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Allied Minds from GBX 99 ($1.22) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.06. The company has a market cap of $84.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

