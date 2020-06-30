Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 18,100 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cowen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

