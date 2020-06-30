Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,827,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 130,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.53. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

