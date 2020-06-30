Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

