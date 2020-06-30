ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.89

Shares of ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $9.14. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 781,738 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AQG)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

