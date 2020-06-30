Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.