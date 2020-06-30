Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.46. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 31,245 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 million and a P/E ratio of -32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.57.

Ainsworth Game Technology Company Profile (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

