Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.13 ($7.67).

AGK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 295 ($3.63) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.09) to GBX 780 ($9.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

LON AGK opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.90. Aggreko has a one year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 881 ($10.84).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.