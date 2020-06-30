Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.