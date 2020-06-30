Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.02% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,835,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 123,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

