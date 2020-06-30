Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

