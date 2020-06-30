Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,870 Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

