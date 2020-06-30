Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 501,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

