Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NXTG opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

