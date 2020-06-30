Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.12.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -201.30, a P/E/G ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

