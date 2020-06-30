Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 731,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Colony Credit Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,812,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:CLNC opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.