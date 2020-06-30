Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 237,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

