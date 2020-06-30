Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 180,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 352.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 780,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2,911.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

