Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CFFI stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.47. C&F Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

