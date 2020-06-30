Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Royal Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

