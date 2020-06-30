Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 972.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

