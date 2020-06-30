Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 286,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $149,378.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,365.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,970 shares of company stock worth $25,542,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

