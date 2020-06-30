Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 43.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 13,008.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 99,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,950,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 181,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 74.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter.

NAC stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

